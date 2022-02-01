Child charged with stealing chickens, bunnies from Central PA farm

WEST HEMLOCK TOWNSHIP, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Charges are being filed against a 12-year-old Danville boy after police say he stole multiple farm animals from a property.

On Thursday evening around 5:30, police were dispatched to a home on Columbia Hill Road for a reported theft. Police report that an underage suspect had lifted four chickens from the property.

Police were able to identify the child, who admitted that he’d taken three bunnies and an additional five chickens on a different date. The egg-laying chickens are valued at $10 apiece.

Charges are being filed.

