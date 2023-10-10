FAIRMOUNT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A child camping at Ricketts Glen State Park sustained injuries in a surprise encounter with a bear over the weekend.

According to Pennsylvania Game Commission Lt. Aaron Morrow, early Sunday morning a child was camping with scouts and family members at Ricketts Glen in Fairmount Township when he was scratched by a bear.

Morrow described the confrontation as being unprovoked.

The child was in the tent when they got scared after hearing noises and discovering a bear outside. Morrow stated the victim swatted at the tent and in return the bear swatted back, scratching the child in a brief encounter that ended when another person scared the bear away.

The child was taken to the hospital and was treated and released for non-life-threatening injuries.

Morrow told 28/22 News the campsite where the incident took place did not have unsecured food, but the bear was likely drawn to the crowded campground by others in the area who did.

Morrow said the bear was most likely in the area due to the species preparing for hibernation. Pennsylvania Game Commission wardens set up traps in an effort to relocate the bear if captured.