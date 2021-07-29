C&N Bank raises $129,000 for local food banks

WELLSBORO, Pa. (WETM) – C&N Bank in Pennsylvania has raised more than $129,000 to provide almost 800,000 meals to locals through their partnerships with local food banks.

C&N employees raised the $129,129, along with 3,012 necessity items, as part of the bank’s Giving Back, Giving Together program.

C&N partnered with food banks starting in April 2020 to help Pennsylvanians during the pandemic. Over the last year, the C&N board of directors approved a $40,000 donation, the bank received money online, hosted raffles and held in-person fundraisers once restrictions were lifted.

The bank also hosted a scaled-down version of its annual Charity Classic Gold tournament and connected with local businesses which brought in an additional $11,000.

Bank employees volunteered a total of 290 hours at local food banks.

The bank says it turned its focus to underprivileged youth in June of 2021, which it says is a group that has been greatly impacted by the pandemic.

The Giving Back, Giving Together program started in 2015 and has since raised almost $500,000, more than 30,000 necessity items and employees have volunteered more than 1,100 hours.