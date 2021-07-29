C&N Bank raises $129,000 for local food banks

Pennsylvania News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

C&N Bank raises $129,000 for local food banks

WELLSBORO, Pa. (WETM) – C&N Bank in Pennsylvania has raised more than $129,000 to provide almost 800,000 meals to locals through their partnerships with local food banks.

C&N employees raised the $129,129, along with 3,012 necessity items, as part of the bank’s Giving Back, Giving Together program.

C&N partnered with food banks starting in April 2020 to help Pennsylvanians during the pandemic. Over the last year, the C&N board of directors approved a $40,000 donation, the bank received money online, hosted raffles and held in-person fundraisers once restrictions were lifted.

The bank also hosted a scaled-down version of its annual Charity Classic Gold tournament and connected with local businesses which brought in an additional $11,000.

Bank employees volunteered a total of 290 hours at local food banks.

The bank says it turned its focus to underprivileged youth in June of 2021, which it says is a group that has been greatly impacted by the pandemic.

The Giving Back, Giving Together program started in 2015 and has since raised almost $500,000, more than 30,000 necessity items and employees have volunteered more than 1,100 hours.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Pennsylvania News

Trending Now