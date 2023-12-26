Pa. (WETM) – Commonwealth University is looking for employers to participate in several career expos during the spring 2024 semester.

The boutique-style career expos will be taking place at all three campuses of the university, Bloomsburg, Lock Haven and Mansfield. Registration is now open for the following dates, times and locations for employers that would like to participate.

Public, Health and Human Services Career Expo Feb. 20, 2024, Mansfield, Alumni Hall 307 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 21, 2024, Bloomsburg, Kehr Union Ballroom from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 22, 2024, Lock Haven, Durrwachter Alumni Conference Center Ballroom from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Public Relations, Sales, Marketing and Communication Career Expo March 5, 2024, Bloomsburg, Kehr Union Ballroom from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 6, 2024, Lock Haven, Durrwachter Alumni Conference Center Ballroom from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 7, 2024, Mansfield, Alumni Hall 307 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging (DEIB) Career Expo March 26, 2024, Lock Haven, Durrwachter Alumni Conference Center Ballroom from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mar. 27, 2024, Mansfield, Alumni Hall 307 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 28, 2024, Bloomsburg, Kehr Union Ballroom from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.



For each expo, employers can attend one campus for one day for $100, two campuses for $150 or all three campus locations for $200. For more information regarding the expos, contact Darwin Kysor at dkysor@commonwealthu.edu.

When registration is approved, a confirmation will be sent to the registrant. An email with details on each career expo will be sent approximately one week prior to the event.