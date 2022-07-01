BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WTAJ) — U.S. Rep Glenn “GT” Thompson is calling on the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Secretary of transportation, Yassmin Gramian, to reign from the position after what he called a “haphazard plan” to toll nine bridges and spending more than $14 million in taxpayer funding in the process.

The Major Bridge Public-Private Partnership (P3) Initiative was struck down by the Commonwealth Court, which ruled that PennDOT violated the law and skirted obligations to transparency and public engagement.

Thompson released the following statement:

“For more than a year, I have voiced my concerns to PennDOT Secretary Gramian that the agency was putting forth an untenable tolling proposal. Along the way, she made it clear through her actions that public engagement was merely an afterthought. This was apparent when she refused to take questions from federal and state legislators at a field hearing last spring in Clarion. Under Secretary Gramian, PennDOT has wasted millions of dollars in taxpayer funds through her quest to impose a new tax upon Pennsylvanians and the traveling public,” Rep. Thompson said. “She has violated both the law and the public’s trust — Secretary Gramian should resign, effective immediately.”

Yassmin Gramian has been the Secretary of Transportation for Pennsylvania since she was approved unanimously by the state senate in May 2020.

As of this writing, WTAJ has not received a response from PennDOT when asked for a comment.