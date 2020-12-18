Congressman Fred Keller discusses Washington’s COVID relief plans

PENNSYLVANIA (WETM) – With Christmas one week away and families struggling to make ends meet, despite one of the strongest stock markets ever, the coronavirus pandemic continues to wage war on the United States. A new COVID relief package has been dangled over the heads of the American public once again. Since the first package early in the year, which included direct payments to citizens, significant protection to small businesses, and funding for state and local governments, a second package has been promised but was never passed due to one reason or another.

Now, it seems that another COVID relief package is just days away from being signed into law, however, we have heard that before. This round of relief included a $600 direct payment to individuals, $1200 to married couples which is half of what was given earlier in the year. Also included, small business funding, and money to distribute COVID-19 vaccines.

18 News reached out to Representative Fred Keller, republican representative of the 12th District of Pennsylvania on his thoughts regarding the relief package and if Congress is as close as they say they are.

“I’m very optimistic that, by the next week, we can come up with something that will benefit America’s working families and small businesses.’ Said Representative Keller in an interview with 18 News.

When asked if he thought the $600 direct payment to individuals was enough he said “I think the best thing we can do is incentivize people to be attached to their work and help employers.” and went on to say that we shouldn’t become dependent on that and we should look to reopening the economy.

At the end of the interview, Representative Keller told 18 News that he was holding out on whether or not he would attend President-Elect Joe Biden’s Inauguration, citing gathering limitations that may be in place.