Construction continues on Route 414 in Tioga County

MORRIS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) – Motorists who travel Route 414 in Morris Township, Tioga County are advised a retaining wall project continues in Morris Township, Tioga County. The project is located at the intersection of Wilson Hill Road and continues north for .58 miles towards Morris, Tioga County.

On Tuesday, June 29, the contractor will spray a surface treatment for dust control along Wilson Hill Road. Work will be performed during evening hours. Motorists should be alert and drive with caution in the area dust suppressant is applied.

In April, Route 414 was closed between Wilson Hill Road and Dixie Run Road in Morris Township, Tioga County, while the contractor LTT, Trucking, LLC, began work on retaining walls and roadway reconstruction, due to embankment failures between Babbs Creek and Route 414.

A detour using Wilson Hill Road, Route 4002 (Oregon Hill Road), English Run Road and Route 287 in Tioga and Lycoming Counties will be in place until mid-November, weather permitting.

Motorists should be alert and drive with caution in the area.