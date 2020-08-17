Construction on Route 15 in Liberty Township

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) – Drivers who travel on Route 15 northbound could experience minor travel delays due to a soil remediation project in Liberty Township.

On Tuesday, August 18 and Wednesday, August 19, a contractor will be working on Route 15 northbound from mile marker 162 and Route 414 between the hours of 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM, weather permitting.

Motorists should expect alternating lane restrictions along Route 15 northbound and a lane restriction on the Exit 162 ramp while work is being performed.

Motorists should expect minor delays in travel and are urged to slow down, drive with caution, and be alert for stopped or slow-moving vehicles.

