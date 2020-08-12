Construction scheduled on portion of Route 6 in Wysox

WYSOX, Pa. (WETM) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will be performing road maintenance on the eastbound lane of Route 6 in Wysox, Bradford County on Saturday, August 15, between the hours of 5:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.

Work will be performed between Route 2032 (Leisure Road) and the other end of Route 2032 (Masonite Road).

A detour for through traffic using Leisure Road, Route 2034 (Shiner Road) and Masonite Road will be in place. Wysox business traffic will be able to utilize the center lane but should expect delays.

Motorists should slow down, watch for lane changes, slow moving vehicles and drive with caution through the work zone.