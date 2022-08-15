RIDGEBURY TWP., Pa. (WETM) – A convicted sex offender from Upstate New York has been arrested after police said he moved across state lines and didn’t report his address for over six months.

Odell Hudson, 60, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police on July 31 after PSP received a tip that Hudson was living in Ridgebury Township. The arrest report said that Hudson had been living in Pennsylvania since November 2021 but failed to register his new address, as required by Pennsylvania’s Megan’s Law.

According to the New York State sex offender registry, Hudson was convicted of deviate sexual intercourse with a girl under the age of 17 in June 2020. The incident happened over nine months earlier in September 2019.

Before moving to Pennsylvania, Hudson was reportedly living in Auburn, N.Y.