Coronavirus: Pa. eclipses 1.5 million COVID-19 cases and reports 82 new deaths

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 5,725 new positive of COVID-19. This brings the statewide total to 1,502,124 cases statewide.
The department is also reporting 82 new deaths, for a statewide total at 30,418.
There are 2,946 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 687 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. More data is available here.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients continues to increase. The full 14-day moving average since the start of the pandemic can be found here.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Oct. 1 – Oct. 7 stood at 9.6%.
The number of COVID-19 cases among school-aged children (between 5-18 years old) nearly six times greater this year than in 2020.
Between Oct. 6 and Oct. 12, 2020, there were a total of 1,101 COVID-19 cases in school-aged kids compared to 6,433 cases in the same age group during the same week in 2021.
Vaccine highlights
Federal data representing all 67 counties:
- According to the CDC, as of Thursday, Oct. 14, Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.
- According to the CDC, as of Thursday, Oct. 14, 70.1% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.
Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction:
- Pennsylvania’s vaccine dashboard was updated on Friday, July 9 to more accurately reflect the number of people who are partially and fully vaccinated in each county outside of Philadelphia, along with demographics of those receiving vaccine. For state-to-state comparisons, refer to the CDC vaccine data tracker.
- Vaccine providers have administered 13,296,208 total vaccine doses, including 327,181 additional doses (which includes additional shots for immunocompromised individuals and booster shots), as of Friday, Oct. 15.
- 6,352,823 people are fully vaccinated; with 54,639 vaccinations administered since yesterday and a seven-day moving average of more than 25,300 people per day receiving vaccinations.
There are 237,807 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases.
In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there have been a total of 78,027 resident cases of COVID-19 to date, and 16,809 cases among employees, for a total of 94,836.
Approximately 31,780 of total cases have been among health care workers.
There are 5,600,744 individuals who have tested negative to date.