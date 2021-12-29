Coroner: 3 found dead at Cambria County home died of COVID-19

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three people that were found dead at a Cambria County home in late October appeared to have died from COVID-19, according to the coroner.
When authorities arrived at the home on Bakers Street in Conemaugh Township, they found three dead in different areas of the property.
- Ruth Kinsey, 68, was found in the kitchen of the house.
- Richard Kinsey, 70, was found in the living room of the house.
- Donald Kinsey, 62, was found in the camper, which was in a barn on the property.
Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees released the autopsy results Wednesday, Dec. 29, citing their cause of death as COVID-19 following toxicology and micrology results.
Lees said the three had passed away five days before being found.