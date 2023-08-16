POTTER COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) – The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a crash that occurred on Aug. 8, 2023 in Potter County.

According to the Pennsylvania State Police of Coudersport, a crash occurred on Canada Hollow Road in Potter County on Aug. 8, around 3:34 p.m. Dalton G. Bloom, 24, of Sunbury, allegedly fled the scene after taking down power lines in the crash.

Police say that Bloom was driving straight and hit some overhead power lines that went over the roadway connecting the power line to a residence on Canada Hollow Road. He then ripped the power lines off the residence and the pole and then left the scene without providing his information to the property owner upon request.

The driver is being charged with Careless Driving.