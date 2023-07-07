WYSOX, Pa. (WETM) – Drivers are being asked to slow down as crews spend the next several months painting various streets in and around Towanda.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced that the painting project started on the James St. bridge over the Susquehanna River on July 7, 2023. Crews will be painting during daylight hours from about half a mile northeast from the Route 6 intersection to the Sheshequin Rd. intersection on the other side of the bridge.

PennDOT said there will be alternating lane restrictions and flagging for drivers.

The company painting this bridge will also be painting new lines on Route 6 in West Burlington, between Steam Hollow Drive and Berwick Turnpike Road. The projects are expected to cost $2,189,000 and will be finished by November 2023, PennDOT said.