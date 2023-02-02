LAWRENCE TWP., Pa. (WETM) – Drivers in Tioga County are being reminded that the Park & Ride just outside Lawrenceville will be closed early next week.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced that the Park & Ride on State Route 49 near the intersection with Route 15 will be closed from approximately 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on February 6, 2023.

PennDOT said crews will be working on a tree removal project on SR 49 near the Park-N-Ride by the intersection with Route 15.

Work will start around 7:00 a.m. on Monday, February 6. If there’s bad weather, PennDOT said crews will do the work the next day, Feb. 7.