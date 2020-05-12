Deane Center cancels multiple June events

WELLSBORO, Pa. (WETM) – The Deane Center for the Performing Arts has canceled six shows scheduled in the Coolidge Theatre in Wellsboro between June 5 and 19, according to Kevin Connelly, executive director.

They include the Remembering Red Skelton show, Brian Hoffman’s tribute to “America’s favorite clown” on Saturday, June 6; and concerts by Toby Walker on Friday, June 5, the four-member band Like a Hurricane paying tribute to Neil Young on Friday, June 12, the bluegrass and jug band Dishonest Fiddlers on Monday, June 15, Drowsy Maggie playing bluegrass, old-time, country, folk and Americana music on Tuesday, June 16 and Gathering Time, a Long Island, N.Y.-based folk-rock harmony trio, paying tribute to the music of the iconic Peter, Paul & Mary and Crosby, Stills & Nash on Friday, June 19.

Tioga County remains in the “yellow phase” in Pennsylvania’s reopening, restricting gatherings of more than 25 people and indoor recreation facilities, including theaters, remain closed.

“We should be able to re-open once Tioga County is in the green phase,” Connelly said. “We’re just not sure when that will be.”

Those with questions about specific shows or tickets are welcome to email Connelly at director@deanecenter.com or Office Administrator Mary De Bockler at mary@deanecenter.com. The Deane Center phone number is 570-724-6220 and website address is deanecenter.com.