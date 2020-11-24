Deane Center cancels two events due to COVID-19 restrictions

WELLSBORO, Pa. (WETM) – Deane Center Executive Director Kevin Connelly has announced that the Stage Fright concert on Friday, Nov. 27 and the Like A Hurricane concert on Saturday, Dec. 5 have been cancelled due to COVID-19.

Connelly made his announcement on Friday, Nov 20, prior to the new pandemic indoor gathering capacity restrictions imposed on venues by Pennsylvania on Monday, Nov. 23.

“At the time we scheduled these concerts, the virus situation was not like it is now,” said Connelly. “With more people in our area testing positive for the coronavirus, the risk of holding indoor events has been increasing. In addition, it would have been difficult for band members and fans to come here from New York in the face of recent Pennsylvania guidelines restricting travel to and from our state along with enhanced mask requirements. Coupled with the CDC’s guidance to avoid travel during the upcoming holidays, it became clear that for the safety of these performers and our audiences, we had to cancel these concerts,” Connelly said.

“We will reschedule both concerts when they can be held safely,” said Connelly. “In the meantime, we are contacting those who purchased tickets to arrange for refunds.”

The Wellsboro House Restaurant and Brewery and Deane Center for the Performing Arts were the co-sponsors of both concerts, which were to be indoors in the Deane Center’s Coolidge Theatre. Seating was limited in keeping with coronavirus social distancing guidelines and masks were required.

On Nov. 27, the four members of Stage Fright and three guest musicians from Wellsboro, Pa. and Addison, Corning and Horseheads, N.Y. were going to recreate The Last Waltz, the famous farewell concert given on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25, 1976 by the Canadian-American rock group, The Band.

Like A Hurricane, a four-member band based in Syracuse, New York, was going to present a tribute concert to the music of Neil Young on Dec. 5.

Both concerts were to be at 7 p.m. in the Deane Center’s Coolidge Theatre. Seating was limited in keeping with coronavirus social distancing guidelines and masks were required. Co-sponsoring both concerts were the Wellsboro House Restaurant and Brewery and the Deane Center.

For more information, email office@deanecenter.com, visit deanecenter.com or call the Deane Center at 570-724-6220.