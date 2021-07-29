Deane Performing Arts Center cancels indoor events through September

WELLSBORO, Pa. (WETM) – The Deane Center for the Performing Arts announced Thursday it is canceling all indoor events starting Saturday, July 31 in the Coolidge Theatre in Wellsboro.

The decision to cancel events was based on the CDC’s latest guidelines that say fully vaccinated people should still wear masks indoors when they’re around people they don’t know because of the contagious delta variant.

“As a community-based performing arts center we are concerned that our actions in bringing arts and entertainment to Tioga County not contribute or be perceived as potentially contributing to the spread of this disease,” said Executive Director Kevin Connelly.

Connelly said they are reaching out to anyone who purchased tickets to arrange for refunds or credits.

The Free Outdoor Concert Series will still take place on Fridays.