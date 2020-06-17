Dept. of Health files lawsuit against Carlisle Events

Breaking News
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is suing Carlisle Events to stop its Spring Carlisle car show.

The Department of Health is concerned for the spread of COVID-19, as the event expects up to 100,000 visitors and it would violate the 250 person gathering limit outlined in Governor Wolf’s Green Phase of reopening.

According to the complaint, on June 9, Carlisle Events inquired to the Department of Community & Economic Development about a waiver that would permit Spring Carlisle to exceed the 250-person limit. The DCED responded saying it must follow all green phase guidance issued by the Department of Health, including the limit of no gatherings larger than 250 people at a time.

The Secretary of Health requested that Carlisle Events respond in writing by 7 p.m. on June 16, to confirm that all event organizers will adhere to all orders, including the 250-person limitation, and no response was received.

According to Carlisle Event’s website, it plans to proceed with Spring Carlisle. It did announce it was canceling the in-person action this week.

“Waiting for guidance from council, no further comment,” Mike Garland, Public relations manager for Carlisle Events said.

