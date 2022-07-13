BOILING SPRINGS, Pa. (WHTM) – This tucked-away getaway is a Cumberland Valley gem with the cool waters of the Yellow Breeches Creek.

The stocked limestone stream at Allenberry Resort draws fly fishers every year with 36,000 trout released annually, including rainbow, brook, and brown trout.

Jim Burdick from Annapolis, Maryland has been coming here for 10 years and says “it’s a world-famous fishery and very pleasant and this property is wonderful.”

The property has three different lodges, three historic homes, and six cottages available. According to Visit Cumberland Valley, legend has it that it was the uncle of American Folk hero Davey Crockett who first settled along the Yellow Breeches Creek where Allenberry Resort sits today.

Four Seasons Fly Fishing Guide Eugene “Geno” Giza says people continue to come back to the area because they believe it “feels like coming home.”

“It’s just a good atmosphere and people are friendly. You have magnificent trout stream, you have magnificent accommodations.”

According to the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, while the most popular species for fly anglers may be trout, fly-fishing is also a great way to reel in bass during the summer when insects hatch on rivers and lakes.

You can purchase a Pennsylvania fishing license online or in person.

