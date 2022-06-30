(WHTM) – This week on Destination Pennsylvania we take you on a journey across the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania to some of the most popular, and sometimes less known, travel destinations Pennsylvania has to offer.

This week we share the story of the first commercial pretzel bakery in the country right here in Lancaster County.

We also get to experience the newest rides at Hersheypark and nearby ZooAmerica, which is included in your park ticket.

There are also trips to Nay Aug Park in Scranton, the oldest wooden roller coaster in the world right here in Altoona, and the Fashion Archives and Museum in Cumberland County.

While you’re on your trip across Pennsylvania, make sure to stop along the ice cream trail and check out the murals app.

