Along the banks of the Allegheny River, the small borough of Foxburg was an oil and gas town back in the 1800s. In 1874 Joseph Mickel Fox, the grandson of the borough’s founder, traveled to England for a series of cricket matches and returned to create Foxburg Country Club.

Behind the Pennsylvania State Police academy in Dauphin County is the Pennsylvania State Police Museum, covering 117 years of history of the first uniformed organization of its kind in the United States.

The Old York County Trolley Trail from the early 1900s is now a walking trail, and it is also expanding.

Nestled away in Philadelphia’s quaint Chestnut Hill neighborhood is 92 acres of heaven. The Morris Arboretum is home to beautifully groomed walking trails, lush gardens, flowers of every color and even wildlife.

This tucked-away getaway is a Cumberland Valley gem with the cool waters of the Yellow Breeches Creek.

The stocked limestone stream at Allenberry Resort draws fly fishers every year with 36,000 trout released annually, including rainbow, brook, and brown trout.

