LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) — A dog was found abandoned outside the back of a store in Loyalsock Township on Friday, leaving police asking the public for help.

According to a release sent out by Pennsylvania State Police, troopers were dispatched to the area of a Hobby Lobby at 1901 E. Third Street in Loyalsock Township, Pa. near Williamsport, on Feb. 3, around 8:30 p.m., for the report of a dog found outside.

The dog was discovered to be a long-haired German Shephard and was found locked inside a crate with a bag of dog food placed on top, in the rear of the parking lot.

Police say it’s unknown how long the dog was abandoned, but due to the cold weather conditions as well as the dog’s overall physical condition being on the malnourished side of things, the investigation will be carried as animal cruelty.

Troopers successfully handed the dog over to the Lycoming County SPCA Shelter.

PSP Montoursville is asking anyone with potential information pertaining to the incident, including a potential owner, to contact Trooper Arnold at (570) 368-5700.