WELLSBORO, Pa. (WETM) – HAVEN of Tioga County will be hosting its fifth annual “Take a Hike” event to bring awareness and support to survivors of domestic violence during Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

The hike will take place on Saturday, Oct. 14, at 2 p.m. at Hills Creek State Park in Wellsboro in the Sugarbush Pavilion. The event is free, and all are encouraged to join. Information to help raise awareness for domestic violence will be provided, as well as light snacks. The hike will be a one-mile hike to show support for survivors of domestic violence.

Those wishing to attend are encouraged to RSVP using this link to ensure that there are enough snacks for everyone. For more information about HAVEN of Tioga County, visit havenoftiogacounty.org.