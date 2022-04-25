WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Former President Donald Trump will be holding a rally in Greensburg, an hour outside Pittsburgh, on May 6.

In a press release, the former President will deliver “remarks in support of Dr. Oz” and other endorsed candidates at the Westmoreland Fairgrounds.

General admission tickets can be obtained on the former President’s website.

Timeline of Events:

8:00AM – Parking and Line Opens

3:00PM – Doors Open and Entertainment Begins

5:00PM – Pre-program Speakers Deliver Remarks

8:00PM – 45th President of the United States Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks

A full list of speakers was not released.