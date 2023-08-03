EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Frito-Lay is recalling less than 7,000 bags of its Doritos Nacho Cheese chips sold in Pennsylvania due to allergy concerns.

The FDA states the recall is because the Doritos may contain undeclared soy and wheat ingredients from spicy sweet chili tortilla chips.

“If consumers have an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy or wheat, they should not consume the product and discard it immediately,” the FDA explained in a news release.

The Doritos, which come in one-ounce and 14.5-ounce bags, were distributed at retail stores in Pennsylvania and other outlets, including food service locations and vending machines.

Which Doritos bags are recalled?

Consumers would have been able to purchase the chips as early as June 29, 2023.

Products with the following “guaranteed fresh date” and manufacturing code are being recalled:

Doritos Nacho Cheese bags with a “guaranteed fresh date” of Sept. 26, 2023, and a manufacturing code of 465218034 X 22:47 – 22:54.

Doritos Nacho Cheese party size bags with a “guaranteed fresh date” of Sept. 26, 2023, and a manufacturing code of 465218037 X 22:47 – 22:59 or 465218137 X 23:00 – 23:06.

No other Frito-Lay or Doritos products, flavors, sizes, or variety packs are recalled.

Consumers with the product described below can contact Frito-Lay Consumer Relations at 1-800-352-4477 (9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. CST, Monday-Friday).