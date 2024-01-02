HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania’s constitution requires the State House and Senate to meet on the first Tuesday of the year. All was routine and followed the script, at least to start.

State Senator Kim Ward was once again voted President Pro Tempore, saying “we have respect for each other. We talk to each other. I like that.”

However, moments later, outside the chamber, that kumbaya spirit evaporated when State Senator Art Haywood (D-Philadelphia/Montgomery) announced he would file an ethics complaint to have the Senate Ethics Committee investigate Republica Doug Mastriano’s actions leading up to and on January 6, 2021.

“He was part of a large, angry, armed, violent mob that was assembled to the Capitol for the purpose of overturning the election,” alleged Haywood.

Mastriano, who represents Franklin County and lost the 2022 election for Governor, has vehemently denied any involvement in any violence.

Senator versus senator complaints are very rare and could lead to Mastriano’s censure or expulsion.

When asked why bring up accusations against Mastriano three years after the fact, Haywood says he was awaiting facts and now has them, courtesy of a report by DC-based “Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington,” the same group that successfully sued to remove Donald Trump from the ballot in Colorado.

“Someone who engages in insurrection against the United States Constitution does not doesn’t deserve to serve in the government after that,” said Brie Sparkman with Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington.

Haywood’s complaint will go to senate leaders, who will decide any next steps, but the specific process is unclear and no one can remember the last time it happened.

Does Haywood feel bad for spoiling the New Year’s love-fest in Harrisburg?

“I can say that that love includes accountability,” said Haywood. “Love includes discipline and love without accountability. And discipline can just be something less than that. So I do not consider this to be a unloving position.”

Mastriano was in the State Capitol on Tuesday has not responded to a request for comment.