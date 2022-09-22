GALETON, Pa. (WETM) — Residents of Potter county and the surrounding area will get a chance to meet Pennsylvania Gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano next week, as part of his promise to visit every Pa. county before election day.

Mastriano will be visiting Galeton, Pa. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, at Larry’s Sport Center around noon.

At around noon, Mastriano’s tour bus will arrive, and time is being allotted for a meet and greet, answering questions from local residents, and photo opportunities with Mastriano.

Larry’s Sport Center will be hosting fall festivities as well, a free lunch will be provided, and Mastriano merchandise will be available for sale.

This event will be held rain or shine and indoor accommodations are available, if you are interested in volunteering for the event, or have questions, contact Cheryl at Larry’s Sport Center (814) 435-6548.