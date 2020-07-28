Dr. Levine responds to recent transphobic incidents targeting her

(WETM) – Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine spoke out against recent transphobic incidents from across Pennsylvania that targeted her as a transgender woman.

A menu from the Crossroads Tavern in Morris Township featuring a transphobic item and a dunk tank video from Bloomsburg showing a man dressed up as Dr. Levine, both drawing anger from across the Commonwealth.

“While these individuals may think that they are only expressing their displeasure with me, they are, in fact, hurting the thousands of LGBTQ Pennsylvanians who suffered directly from these current demonstrations of harassment,” said Dr. Levine.

She added that while a lot of progress has been made in the LGBTQ community, work remains to protect the community from harassment and discrimination.

“LGBTQ individuals can still be denied housing and public accommodations most places in Pennsylvania.”

Dr. Levine stressed that the most vulnerable members of the community (youth, seniors, immigrants, and minorities) “continue to suffer” and that “we have not made progress until we have all made progress.”

.To those who issued “sincere” apologies, Dr. Levine said that has accepted.

“An apology is the beginning, not the end of the conversation.”

Officials from the Bloomsburg Fair and the owner of the Crossroad Tavern have both issued public apologies.