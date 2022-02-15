Dr. Oz leads Pa. GOP Senate primary poll, large group still undecided

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 11: Dr. Mehmet Oz receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on February 11, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)

(WHTM) – A new poll released on Monday shows television host Dr. Mehmet Oz with an early lead in the race to represent Pennsylvania in the United States Senate.

The poll, conducted by The Trafalgar Group, interviewed 1,070 likely Pennsylvania Republican voters and found Oz with an 11.5 percent lead over businessman David McCormick.

While Oz led the crowded GOP field with 27.4 percent, 21.6 percent of likely Republican voters were still undecided on who to vote for with about three months until the primary.

Former Danish Ambassador Carla Sands was third among the candidates with 14.8 percent, followed by Kathy Barnette and Jeff Bartos.

Sean Gale, George Bochetto, and Everett Stern each finished with less than two percent.

The majority of people interviewed were 45-64, followed closely by the 65 and older age group. Less than 18 percent of those interviewed were 18-44 years old and 87.6 percent of respondents were white.

A majority of respondents (53.2 percent) were male. An exact breakdown of how each age group, gender, and ethnicity responded to the poll was not released.

The Trafalgar Group says the poll was conducted with 95 percent confidence and a 2.99 percent margin of error. The group’s polling methodology consists of a nine-question questionnaire using live callers, integrated voice response, text messages, emails, and other proprietary digital methods not disclosed by the group.