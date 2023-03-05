LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Pennsylvania State Police say an early Sunday morning chase ended with the driver leading the chase dead.

Just before 1 a.m. on Sunday, state police say they attempted to pull over a vehicle for a traffic stop on I-180E near mile marker 24.1.

Investigators said the operator of the vehicle ultimately sped off and crashed their car.

Troopers say they found the operator of the vehicle dead at the scene of the crash.

The Lycoming County Coroner was called to investigate this crash. The identity of the driver is being withheld at this time.