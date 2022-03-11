Driver of car that crash landed on restaurant roof in Central PA taken into custody

SHAMOKIN DAM, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The driver who crashed landed on the roof of the Golden Chopsticks in Snyder County restaurant has been taken into custody.

43-year-old Theresa Risso was taken into custody for the multi-car accident in Shamokin Dam last Friday.

According to the Shamokin Dam Police Department, Risso is being charged with endangering the welfare of children, aggravated assault by vehicle while driving under the influence, causing or risking a catastrophe, DUI, recklessly endangering another person, and accidents involving damage to property.

Risso appeared in Union County Court with District Judge Jeff Rowe Friday. Her bail is set at $200,000. She is now being taken to the Snyder County Jail.

Reporter Jazzymn Allen will speak to a victim, Christine Haught, who says she doesn’t forgive Risso but she’s thankful she’s finally behind bars tonight on Eyewitness News.

