HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) announced on Thursday, after a meeting of the Commonwealth Drought Task Force, that drought watches have been lifted for 15 counties and remain for five.

Courtesy of Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection

The following counties still remain on drought watch:

Carbon

Luzerne

Northampton

Potter

Schuylkill

The following counties no longer remain on drought watch:

Cameron

Centre

Clearfield

Clinton

Columbia

Dauphin

Juniata

Lebanon

Lycoming

Mifflin

Montour

Northumberland

Perry

Snyder

Union

You can click here to view a map of drought declarations that is updated daily.

A list of public water suppliers that have requested or mandated water conservation in their communities can be found here.

To help reduce the likelihood of drought watches, you can work to conserve water at home in the following ways: