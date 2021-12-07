Elderly WNY woman killed in head-on crash in Tioga County, Pa.

DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) – An elderly New York woman was killed in a fatal head-on crash last week in Tioga County.

Marion Gottfried, 86, from Lockport, N.Y., was driving east on State Route 49 around 5:25 p.m. on December 2, while Shawn Watson, 38 of Knoxville, was driving west.

Pennsylvania State Police said that both cars were in their correct lanes when Gottfried suddenly swerved into the other lane, crashing head-on into Watson, said Pennsylvania State Police. Gottfried’s car was then deflected north off the road.

Gottfried died from her injuries before police arrived while Watson was uninjured and refused EMS treatment. Police said both were wearing their seatbelts.