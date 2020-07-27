Essential workers head to the State Capitol Monday

Pennsylvania News

by: Kara Urland

Posted: / Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Essential workers in Pennsylvania will head to the State Capitol Monday afternoon.

The House Democratic Policy Committee will hear about their ongoing health and safety risks because of the nationwide pandemic.

The hearing comes as the state infection count is now over 100,000.

Home care, nursing home, public service, security, food service, and call center workers will all testify. As people return to workplaces and public spaces, these essential workers will voice their concerns about reopening as well as a long-term voice about their jobs and communities.

The hearing begins at 2 this afternoon, it can be viewed online at www.pahouse.com/live.

Monday’s hearing follows similar essential worker hearings in North Carolina and California earlier this month.

