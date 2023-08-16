(Courtesy: First News Now) Roger Hurd was found dead on January 7, 2023, after disappearing a few days earlier.

TIOGA, Pa. (WETM) – The family of a Tioga County man who was found dead is offering a reward in exchange for information leading to the arrest and conviction of anyone that was involved in the disappearance and death of their son back in January.

After eight months have passed since the body of Roger Hurd, 26, was found by volunteer fire crews and a canine group in Tioga, Pennsylvania, the family is still looking for answers in regards to what happened to him.

The family is offering a $25,000 reward to whoever can provide them with information regarding the death of their son and what happened in regard to his disappearance.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police Barracks in Mansfield at 570-662-2151.