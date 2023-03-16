(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Senator John Fetterman is planning to a open a regional office in Pittsburgh in early April.

The announcement came from Fetterman’s office. The new regional office will be located at 310 Grant St. in downtown Pittsburgh. The office will house senior-level staffers, and constituent services and outreach staff for counties located in the southwestern part of the state.

The Pittsburgh office will be Fetterman’s fifth in-state office location. He has already opened offices in Philadelphia, Harrisburg and Erie, and a Wilkes-Barre office will open to the public in early April. More offices will be opening in the coming weeks and months, Fetterman’s office said.

“Our team is proud to open another office to serve the people of Pennsylvania, this time in Pittsburgh,” said Joe Pierce, Fetterman’s state director. “This location will provide top services to the people of southwestern Pennsylvania as we continue to staff up our constituent services and outreach departments.”

More information on the Pittsburgh office can be found online or by calling (202) 224-4254.