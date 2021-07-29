Financial aid available Tioga, Bradford county residents for July flooding

Streets in Mansfield, Pa., had several feet of muddy water flooding the area. Storm drains pushed out thousands of gallons of water into the town. Image by Chris Gilbert © July 9, 2021. (FIRST News Now)

PENNSYLVANIA (WETM) – Governor Tom Wolf announced on Thursday that low-interest loans will be made available to residents in some Pennsylvania counties to help them recover from the July 12 flooding.

The financial aid from the U.S. Small Business Administration is available to Tioga, Philadelphia and Bucks counties. And residents in Bradford, Delaware, Lehigh, Lycoming, Montgomery, Northampton and Potter can also apply for aid.

“The devastation caused by this flooding will linger in the minds of survivors for years to come. But it is our hope that these low-interest loans provide much-needed assistance in helping people get back to normal as quickly as possible,” said Governor Wolf.

Homeowners and renters can loan up to $200,000 for real estate and $40,000 for damaged personal property, like vehicles. Businesses and nonprofits can borrow up to $2 million.

Economic Injury Disaster Loans are also available and may also be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills that can’t be paid because of the disaster’s impact, whether or not the business sustained physical damage from the storm.

According to the National Weather Service, the flood-affected areas received anywhere from 6 to 10 or more inches of rain in a three-to-four-hour period on July 12.

The Tioga County Disaster Loan Outreach Center will be set up virtual, but residents can get more information by calling the SBA at 1-800-659-2955 or emailing DisasterCustomerService@sba.gov.