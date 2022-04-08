HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Commonwealth Auto Action is back for 2022 with more than 300 vehicles up for public purchase, including a selection of motorcycles and ATVs. The auction takes place on Tuesday, April 12, at 10:00 a.m. at Manheim Keystone Pennsylvania, 488 Firehouse Road.

This auction will feature a number of high-end motorcycles and ATVs seized by state law enforcement agencies including: 2019 Bombadier Can Am Ryker, 2017 Honda CRF110F, 2016 Honda TRX90X, 2014 Honda TRX450ER, 2014 Suzuki Boulevard 2014 Yamaha YZ85, 2014 Honda TRX250TM, 2013 Suzuki DR200, 2007 Yamaha YFM35GW Grizzly, 2005 Harley-Davidson Softboy, 2001 Harley-Davidson Fatboy and 1983 Honda ATC250R. Other seized vehicles include: 2012 Dodge Charger, 2011 Jaguar XF, 2010 Toyota Tundra, 2007 Cadillac CTS and 2006 Infiniti GX35.

Vehicle offerings will include a variety of 4-wheel drive SUVs, utility vehicles and pickup trucks from Chevrolet, Dodge, Ford, GMC, and Jeep as well as front- and all-wheel drive sedans and mini-vans from the previously mentioned manufacturers and more. Included in the vehicles that will be offered for public purchase will be a number of police vehicles such as Crown Victoria sedans and Police Interceptor sedans and SUVs.

Pre-registration and in-person previewing of the vehicles runs through Sunday, April 10, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. each day at the Grantville auction site. During that same time frame, individuals interested in personally viewing the vehicles can do so. Pre-registration is mandatory and must be completed on or before Sunday, April 10, at 4:00 p.m. There will be no registration on the day of the auction.

The auction will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 12. Buyers must purchase with certified funds in the form of money order, cashier’s check, certified check or bank check – made payable to “Manheim Keystone PA.” No cash will be accepted.

The April auction is the first of five auctions for 2022. More information on this auction, registration information, payment conditions and a complete listing of vehicles is available on the DGS Auto Auction Information page.