TIOGA & BRADFORD COUNTIES, Pa. (WETM) – Laurel Health will offer multiple drive-through flu shot clinics at all its locations throughout October.

Those who would like to participate in the clinic are encouraged to schedule ahead at the Laurel Health location of their choice, but walk-ins can be accommodated. You do not have to be a Laurel Health patient to schedule a flu vaccine at one of the clinics.

Here is a list of drive-through clinics and dates for this October:

Oct. 10 – Lawrenceville LHC, 32 E Lawrence Rd., 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Oct. 13 – Westfield LHC, 236 E Main St., 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Oct. 15 – Blossburg LHC, 6 Riverside Plaza, 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. (Festival Event)

Oct. 17 – Wellsboro LHC, 7 Water St., 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Oct. 18 – Mansfield LHC, 416 S Main St., 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Oct. 19 – Laurel Pediatrics – Wellsboro, 1 B Main St., 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.

Oct. 20 – Blossburg LHC, 6 Riverside Plaza, 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Oct. 24 – Troy LHC, 45 Mud Creek Rd., 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Oct. 27 – Elkland LHC, 103 Forestview Dr., 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Oct. 31 – Wellsboro LHC, 7 Water St., 2 p.m. until 5 p.m.

Those coming to get a flu shot should bring their insurance card if they have one. Flu shot cost will be dependent on the patient’s insurance. If cost could be an issue, contact Laurel Health Centers and ask about their sliding fee program, which assists income-eligible families with healthcare costs.

In addition to the drive-through clinics, Laurel Health will also be at the Blossburg V.I.B.E. Fall Festival to offer flu shots on Sunday, Oct. 15 from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. at the Blossburg Laurel Health Center.

If you can’t make it to any of these events, Laurel Health Centers and Laurel Pediatrics will be offering flu shots by appointment in the offices all fall. To schedule a flu shot or make an appointment at the center of your choice, call 1-833-528-7354.

For a list of all available clinics and contact information, visit laurelhc.org.