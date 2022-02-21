Former Acting Pa. Health Secretary Beam joins UPMC administration

(WHTM) – Former Acting Pennsylvania Health Secretary Alison Beam has joined UPMC as the hospital’s Vice President of Government Affairs and Chief Government Relations Officer.

Beam, who stepped down in December 2021, had previously worked as Deputy Chief of Staff to Governor Tom Wolf.

Beam replaces longtime Vice President of Government Affairs and Chief Government Relations Officer Scott Baker.

“It is an honor to take on this role, as I have experienced first-hand UPMC’s firm commitment to serving the community and advocating for optimal health care for citizens of the state and beyond. My deepest gratitude to Scott for his service to the organization, his guidance, and his consistent acumen and in-depth understanding of essential health care issues,” said Beam.

Beam replaced Rachel Levine as Pa.’s health secretary when Levine left for the Biden administration. Keara Klinepeter has since replaced Beam in the Wolf administration as Acting Health Secretary.

Beam earned a law degree from Drexel University and an undergraduate degree in health policy and administration from Penn State.