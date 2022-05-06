SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — In a unanimous vote, the Board of Governors of Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education selected Dr. Charles E. Patterson to be the next president of Shippensburg University of Pennsylvania.

Patterson has been serving as the interim president since June 30, 2021. Previously, he was president of Mansfield University in Tioga County.

His other roles prior to his new position includes senior advisor for outreach at the US Department of Educations Office of Federal Student Aid and, before that, assistant director for sponsored programs at Baylor University.

“As interim president of Shippensburg University and former president of Mansfield University, Dr. Patterson has demonstrated that he is the right person to lead the university forward,” said Board Chair Cindy Shapira. “We believe his commitment to working with students, faculty, and staff will help guide Shippensburg on its mission to provide an affordable and high-quality education. We are confident in our choice of Dr. Patterson to continue the great work that’s happening at Shippensburg.”

According to the press release, so far as interim president, Pattern has prioritized transparency, engagement and collaboration.