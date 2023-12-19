(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Two former college athletes charged with pushing a wheelchair down the stairs of an Erie bar could have their charges dismissed and records expunged if they complete a program for first-time, nonviolent offenders.

On Tuesday in court, a judge approved applications from 24-year-old Carson Briere and 22-year-old Patrick Carrozzi for the Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition (ARD).

Briere and Carrozzi also received 15 months probation for the incident at Sullivan’s Pub that sparked a public outcry. That incident was captured on surveillance video and went viral after it was released.

The wheelchair belonged to paraplegic Sydney Benes, who lost her legs in an automobile accident in 2021.

Both Briere and Carrozzi apologized to Benes on Tuesday in court.