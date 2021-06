(WJET) – Tom Ridge, the 43rd governor of Pennsylvania and the first U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security, was transferred by ambulance to a hospital in the Washington D.C. area this morning after suffering a stroke at his residence in Bethesda, Maryland.

Ridge is said to have been conscious when he arrived at the emergency department and underwent a successful procedure to remove a blood clot. He currently remains in critical yet stable condition.

This is a developing story.