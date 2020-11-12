Four states added to travel advisory list in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has added four more states to the travel quarantine list.
The four new states are Arizona, Connecticut, Georgia, and Massachusetts. Louisiana was removed from the list. As of November 6, the list now consists of 34 total states.
If you have traveled, or plan to travel, to an area where there are high amounts of COVID-19 cases, it is recommended that you stay at home for 14 days upon return to Pennsylvania.
The same recommendations apply if you travel to the following states:
- Alabama
- Alaska
- Arizona
- Arkansas
- Colorado
- Connecticut
- Florida
- Georgia
- Idaho
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Iowa
- Kansas
- Kentucky
- Massachusetts
- Michigan
- Minnesota
- Mississippi
- Missouri
- Montana
- Nebraska
- Nevada
- New Mexico
- North Carolina
- North Dakota
- Oklahoma
- Rhode Island
- South Carolina
- South Dakota
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Utah
- Wisconsin
- Wyoming
- Childhood obesity rates increasing during COVID-19 Pandemic
- Second stimulus checks: Where President-elect Biden stands on $1,200 payments
- VLH Volunteer Fire Company unveils new ambulance
- The Weeknd to headline Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show
- NYS Thruway converts to cashless tolling overnight Friday