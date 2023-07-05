P.a. (WETM) — The Pennsylvania State Police has released the total numbers of motor vehicle crashes and DUI arrests that occurred during the July 4 holiday weekend.

According to the Pennsylvania State Police’s Mansfield station, 105 motorists were checked at a Tioga County sobriety checkpoint. Two of these motorists were arrested on DUI charges, six were given tickets, and 45 were given warnings.

Across the whole commonwealth, Pennsylvania State Troopers arrested a total of 505 people on DUI charges over the course of five days during the long weekend and holiday. In 2022, 515 people were arrested on DUI charges over the course of four days during the Fourth of July weekend.

According to the Pennsylvania State Police, there were 668 motor vehicle crashes over this past Fourth of July weekend and holiday. Three people were killed in these crashes, and 194 people were injured. Alcohol was involved in 59 of these crashes, but it was not involved in any of the fatal crashes. Last year, there were 649 crashes, 179 people were injured, and 4 people were killed over the holiday weekend. Alcohol was involved in 52 of these crashes. None of the fatalities were caused by alcohol last year.