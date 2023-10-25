BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) – Two pop-up flu shot clinics will be hosted in Bradford County in the beginning of November.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health, in coordination with the Bradford County Department of Public Safety, will host the HERO truck for two pop-up shot clinics in Bradford County. The truck will be offering free vaccines for adults and children in the area on Friday, Nov. 3, and Saturday, Nov. 4.

The clinics will take place at the following locations and times:

November 3

Canton Fire Department Social Hall on 940 Springbrook Drive, Canton, Pennsylvania, from 1:30 p.m. until 4:30pm



Bradley Hall on 3290 Watkins Hill Road, Columbia Crossroads, Pennsylvania, from 8:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.

November 4

Rome Township Building on 28083 State Route 187, Rome, Pennsylvania, from 8:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.

Wyalusing Valley Volunteer Fire Department on 24 Second Street, Wyalusing, Pennsylvania, from 1:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m.

The HERO truck requires no pre-registration for the clinics with walk-ins encouraged. The clinics are free to attend with no proof of identification or insurance required.

For more information about the clinics, you can contact the Bradford County Department of Public Safety at 570-265-5022.