TIOGA, Pa. (WETM) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and the Keystone Welcome Center will be hosting a free safety day in Tioga, Pennsylvania on Friday.

On Friday, Aug. 18, the safety day will be open to the public at the Pennsylvania Welcome Center in Tioga from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The event will include safety presentations and activities from local organizations, law enforcement and first responders. Fire, police and construction equipment will be on display. The PennDOT Workers’ Memorial, which pays tribute to the 90 PennDOT workers who have been killed in the line of duty since 1970, will also be on display.

Participants are invited to try an impaired driving simulator as well as concussion simulation goggles at the event.

Some participating agencies for the event include: