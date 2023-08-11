MANSFIELD, Pa. (WETM) – All children that live in the Southern Tioga School District will be able to receive free sneakers this weekend at the Shoe Bank in Mansfield.

This Saturday, Aug. 12, the Mansfield Area Shoe Bank will be open for children to receive a free pair of sneakers at the First United Methodist Church from 9:30 a.m. until noon.

Free sneakers will be available for children up to age 18 that live in the Southern Tioga School District. Infants up to age 3 may get a pair of shoes every 3 months and children ages 3 to 18 years can get a pair of shoes every 6 months.

All children must be present in order to receive a pair of sneakers. Attendees are asked to bring the child’s or children’s proof of assistance with them.

The Mansfield Shoe Bank is open on the second Saturday of each month with the exception of June and July.

For more information, please call 570-662-2411.