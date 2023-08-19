SCRANTON, Pa. (WBRE/WYOU) — People gathered at Saint Peter’s Cathedral on Friday in Scranton for the funeral of former Pennsylvania first lady Ellen Casey.

A large turnout of people paused to remember the matriarch of the Casey family who leaves behind a legacy of family, service, and faith.

Members of the Casey family poured out onto the steps of St. Peter’s Cathedral on Wyoming Avenue in Scranton.

It was the final farewell for former Pennsylvania first lady Ellen Casey, who passed away last week at the age of 91.

“Mrs. Casey was special. She was an elegant matriarch of a very special family. Special to Scranton, special to all of Pennsylvania,” said Mike Adams a longtime from of the family.

Ellen Casey was the widow of former governor Robert Casey Sr. and the mother of U.S. Senator Bob Casey.

She had eight children, 34 grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren.

“Mrs. Casey was really a role model to me, she was so kind and gentle and pure-spirited, I mean, we need a lot more Ellen Casey’s in the world, she was such a wonderful person, and I loved her,” explained Maryla Scranton, a longtime friend of Ellen Casey

Ellen Casey was an advocate of literacy, adoption, and breast cancer awareness.

Governor Josh Shapiro joined hundreds of people Friday at her funeral to pay their final respects. Many shared fond memories of Mrs Casey.

“I grew up with Bobby Casey, now Senator Casey because our dads when the senator’s father was the auditor general then governor, my dad was Mayor of Scranton, and even though they were on the opposite sides of the political aisle, always showed respect for each other and for family and were friends,” added Joe Peters the Wyoming County District Attorney.

President Biden attended a private viewing Thursday at St. Peter’s Cathedral and met with the Casey family to pay his respects to a woman whose legacy will live on forever.

“Ellen Casey was the lynchpin. She was the foundation; she really was a mother, not only to her children, and the children of Scranton, but the children of the state because that’s who she was first. a mother, elegant and gracious, and a woman who will always be remembered,” continued Peters.

A private burial followed at Saint Catherine’s Cemetery in Moscow.

The roads in downtown Scranton have all reopened since the funeral service in the Electric City.